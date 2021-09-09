BBC News

Bristol petrol station siege: One person injured

Published
image captionStaff were forced to flee into a safe room during the siege

A man armed with a knife stormed a petrol station in a stand-off which has left one person injured.

Staff were seen fleeing to a safe room as the siege in Hengrove Way, Bristol, unfolded earlier.

Armed police and a negotiator were called to the scene and the suspect has been arrested.

Avon and Somerset Police said the injured person had been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was led away in handcuffs and escorted into an ambulance.

A police spokesman said: "We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning.

"Investigations at the scene continue."

At the scene: BBC West correspondent Andrew Plant

When we arrived at about 09:45 BST you could see there were armed police outside the doors of the Morrisons Daily.

And then very quickly, within 30 seconds, they went inside and there was a series of bangs.

You could see the flashes from outside here on the road.

A couple of minutes later, a man was led out in handcuffs and taken over to one of the vans, then he was taken away by ambulance a short time later.

There are still lots of police here. The roads are still closed.

First Bus runs services in the area and warned of long delays.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk