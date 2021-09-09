Bristol petrol station siege: One person injured
A man armed with a knife stormed a petrol station in a stand-off which has left one person injured.
Staff were seen fleeing to a safe room as the siege in Hengrove Way, Bristol, unfolded earlier.
Armed police and a negotiator were called to the scene and the suspect has been arrested.
Avon and Somerset Police said the injured person had been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was led away in handcuffs and escorted into an ambulance.
A police spokesman said: "We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning.
"Investigations at the scene continue."
At the scene: BBC West correspondent Andrew Plant
When we arrived at about 09:45 BST you could see there were armed police outside the doors of the Morrisons Daily.
And then very quickly, within 30 seconds, they went inside and there was a series of bangs.
You could see the flashes from outside here on the road.
A couple of minutes later, a man was led out in handcuffs and taken over to one of the vans, then he was taken away by ambulance a short time later.
There are still lots of police here. The roads are still closed.
