Bristol petrol station siege: One person injured
- Published
Police negotiators are attempting to end a siege at a petrol station which has seen one person injured.
Hengrove Way in Bristol has been closed and staff were spotted making their way to a safe room.
Armed officers are also at the scene and shots have been fired in a stand off. The male suspect is thought to be armed with a knife.
The injury is not believed to be life threatening and the person who was hurt has been taken to hospital.
First Bus runs services in the area and has warned of long delays.
POLICE INCIDENT UPDATE - Hengrove Depot - Service 75, 76, 91, 92, 93 & 96 are terminating and starting their journey from skills centre until further notice. Long delays to services as a result.— First West of England (@FirstBSA) September 9, 2021
