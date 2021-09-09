Only Fools and Horses: 'Unbelievable' that legacy lives on
An actor who starred in Only Fools and Horses has said it "seems unbelievable" the show's legacy lives on.
The BBC sitcom is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Bristol-born John Challis, 79, who played used car salesman Boycie, said it was "amazing" the show was still popular now.
Although set in Peckham, external shots in later series were largely filmed in Bristol and Nelson Mandela House is close to Bristol City FC's Ashton Gate.
The home of central character, Del Boy Trotter, is actually Whitemead House.
Only Fools and Horses, created by John Sullivan, first aired on 8 September 1981.
Sixty-four episodes - filmed primarily in Bristol and West London - were broadcast over seven series until December 2003.
Several mini-series and Christmas specials have also been created, along with spin-offs, a musical and a board game.
The Boycie actor was born in Bristol before moving to London as a young child due to his father's work.
"[I was born] under the suspension bridge according to my father. He was well-known for his sense of humour."
"I started in the first series in 1981 and it seems unbelievable that 40 years later we're still doing it, still talking about it and [it] is as popular", the Boycie actor said.
'Police station selfies'
Of the 64 episodes, the Jolly Boys' Outing remains his favourite, which was "like a jolly down to the seaside", said Challis, who went to film the spin off The Green Green Grass based on Boycie's character.
On the trip to film the episode, he said: "I got breathalysed down there, but I was ok."
After returning for a second time, "I got the distinct impression that they [the police] had me taken back to have my second breathalyzer on purpose knowing perfectly well I wasn't over the limit.
"And then I had to pose for selfies of course," Mr Challis laughed.
In 2020, Challis released the Boycie in Belgrade documentary to uncover why the show is hugely popular in Serbia - so much so that "they made me Freeman of Belgrade".
"Can't wait to find out what I can do, now [that] I'm a citizen of Serbia", he added.
The actor has had to cancel his Only Fools and Boycie show tour which included dates in Bath and Bristol due to ill health, his promoters A Way With Media said.
Last month, an avid fan of the sitcom donated a "significant sum" to charity for a red garage door which featured in the TV comedy series.
