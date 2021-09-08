Row over Geronimo the Alpaca's TB test results
- Published
A government post-mortem examination on Geronimo the alpaca has found evidence of bovine tuberculosis (bTB), but supporters are disputing the results.
Authorities took Geronimo from its farm near Bristol on 31 August and killed it after twice testing positive for the disease.
Vets working with its owner have said there were no visible lesions of bTB.
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said TB-like lesions were found.
