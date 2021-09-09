SWX arson: Man admits setting Bristol nightclub alight
- Published
A 28-year-old man has admitted setting fire to a city centre nightclub.
A fire broke out at SWX on Nelson Street on 13 July causing damage to the foyer, staircase and box office.
Owen Marshall, of Royate Hill, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
He remains in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 18 November.
Marshall also admitted making threats to damage Lakota nightclub in a letter sent on 2 August and causing criminal damage to the Barley Mow pub on Barton Road in the city on 28 August.
He denied one count of arson with intent to endanger life and a second count of threatening to destroy or damage property.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk