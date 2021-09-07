Kelly Jefferies: Mum missing with son may have changed hair
A mother who has gone into hiding with her 10-year-old son may have changed her appearance, police have said.
Kelly Jefferies and Knox left their home in the Bristol area in July after care proceedings began over concerns for the boy's welfare.
Police believe they may have initially travelled to the Oldham area but said they had been unable to locate them.
Officers said they believed she had dyed her hair blonde and have released a new image of her.
South Gloucestershire Council began proceedings after social workers raised concerns, a public hearing was told.
A family court judge had taken the step of holding a hearing in public to help find Ms Jefferies and Knox, who were last seen on 28 July.
Det Ch Insp Kristina Windsor, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Kelly and Knox's welfare is our primary concern and we're working extremely hard to locate them to check they are both ok.
"We understand Kelly may not want to be found but we can't in good conscience stop looking for her and Knox when we're worried about them.
"We've previously issued a photo of Kelly which shows her with her natural brown hair colour but we believe she may have recently changed her appearance.
"She's previously dyed her hair blonde and so we're releasing another picture of her today which was taken some years ago to show what she may look like now if she's coloured her hair again."
Anybody who knows where the pair are located are asked to call 999.
