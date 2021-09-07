K-Dogg race attack: Crimewatch appeal to trace car used in Bristol assault
Police have launched a new appeal to help identify the car used in a racially motivated attack in Bristol more than a year ago.
A group of men drove into NHS worker K-Dogg leaving him with serious injuries, before getting out and racially abusing him on 22 July 2020.
Four arrests have previously been made on suspicion of attempted murder but no one has been charged.
BBC Crimewatch Live will feature the appeal at 10:00 BST.
The 21-year-old musician had just finished a shift at Southmead Hospital in the city when a car was driven at him.
He had said goodbye to a friend and put his headphones on when a dark blue Honda Accord was driven into him on Monks Park Avenue, at about 16.30 BST.
He was thrown into the front garden of a house by the impact of the crash and said the occupants of the car shouted racist abuse at him before running off.
K was treated by his colleagues at the hospital for a broken leg, nose and cheekbone and also needed plastic surgery.
BBC Crimewatch Live will be feature the appeal from Avon & Somerset Police from 10:00 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.