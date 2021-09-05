BBC News

Bristol's Love Saves the Day and Idles homecoming attracts thousands

Thousands of people descended on the Downs in Bristol for a weekend of live music.

Five-piece punk rock outfit Idles kicked off events on Friday night with a "homecoming" gig billed as their biggest in their home city to date.

It was followed by the Love Saves the Day dance fest on Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket holders had to demonstrate proof of full Covid vaccination, proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test or proof of natural immunity to be allowed in.

About 10,000 people headed to Clifton Downs to watch Idles' huge homecoming show with support from local acts.

The band, which formed in Bristol in 2009, reached number one in the album charts last year.

However, their sell-out tour had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also played at Glastonbury Festival's Live At Worthy Farm online event in May.

