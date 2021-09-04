Kill the Bill: Hunt still on to identify those involved in Bristol violence
- Published
Police are still trying to track down 37 people they want to speak to after a protest in Bristol turned violent.
It follows disorder during a Kill the Bill demonstration in March which police said led to "some of the worst violence" the city had seen in years.
Avon and Somerset Police said 80 people had been arrested to date, and 28 people charged with various offences.
The investigation has been described as "one of the largest" in the force's history.
Officers have reviewed hundreds of hours of digital material and Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said the team would "leave no stone unturned".
In June, the force said it would be continuing to "invest significant resources" to bring people to justice.
"A total of 80 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation and an additional person has been voluntarily interviewed," a spokesperson added.
"Of those arrested, 28 people have been charged, although charges against one person were dropped for medical reasons."
Two more images have recently been added to the online gallery, taking the total to 37 people yet to be identified.
The demonstration turned violent after about 500 protesters descended on Bridewell police station in the city centre after an earlier peaceful march against the government's new Police and Crime bill.
Police vehicles were set alight and the police station was sprayed with graffiti and had its windows smashed.
