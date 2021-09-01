Whitfield Tabernacle: Restoration of Bristol chapel begins
Restoration work aimed at turning a derelict 18th-Century chapel into a community arts centre has begun.
The Whitfield Tabernacle in Bristol is being restored after being damaged in a fire in 2000, thanks to a £682,000 grant from Metro Mayor Dan Norris.
The building is widely regarded as the birthplace of Methodism, a non-conformist movement.
Mr Norris said its restoration will "rebirth" an important part of of the community's heritage.
The tabernacle was built in the Kingswood area in 1741 as a base for preacher George Whitfield, one of the most important figures in Methodism.
The Whitfield Tabernacle Trust, which bought the chapel in 2019, is leading the project to fully restore the Grade-I listed building.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said the chapel has an "amazing history" for Methodists around the world.
"This is where Methodists started to learn new techniques to communicate their messages," he said.
Once restored the building will be used as an educational, performance and community arts development venue.
"For far too long Whitfield Tabernacle has been a derelict eyesore," added Mr Norris.
"It's important that the Kingswood community has a space like this for arts and other uses so that we can really make a difference in the same way that this building has made a difference in the past."
The West of England Combined Authority has said the restoration is part of a multi-million pound project to regenerate Kingswood.
