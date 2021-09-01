Geronimo the alpaca: Owner blocked from observing post-mortem
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has blasted the government for "concealing its processes" after being refused permission to observe its post-mortem.
Geronimo was taken from Helen Macdonald's farm near Bristol by authorities and killed on Tuesday.
She said "hitmen ripped the animal from her farm" and "tortured him in plain sight".
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it could not accommodate Ms Macdonald's requests.
Geronimo twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and Defra ordered him to be euthanised to stop the spread of the disease.
Ms Macdonald, a veterinary nurse, has since called on Environment Secretary George Eustice to resign.
She had applied in writing for an independent witness to be present when a post-mortem examination was carried out on Geronimo, who came to the UK from New Zealand in 2017.
But it was refused "for health and safety, Covid-19 and site security reasons".
Ms Macdonald tweeted: "Citing Covid and security reasons are appallingly weak excuses to block an independent observer to the post-mortem of Geronimo.
"They denied me, a vet, to go and attend the post-mortem because they don't want us to know the truth and we want full disclosure on that.
"This is an immensely arrogant and blatant continuation of their mission to conceal their processes and act without transparency and fairness."
Defra official dressed in blue overalls, goggles and masks, accompanied by police, arrived at her farm in Wickwar at about 11:00 BST and led Geronimo away, with the scene broadcast on an online live feed of the enclosure.
Supporters had been camping out at the farm to try to prevent officials arriving to destroy Geronimo, and some were seen talking to police as the animal was removed.
Ms Macdonald added: "The Secretary of State has acted in bad faith, refusing to engage with us to discuss a research solution that would further the Government's very own objectives.
"Instead he has resorted to bullying and cowardly tactics, hiding behind Government lawyers and refusing to listen to us."
A spokesman added "removal operations were carefully planned and conducted, and included consideration of Geronimo's welfare".
