Bristol's Love Saves the Day and Idles attracts crowds of 60,000

By Harriet Robinson
Reporter

Published
image captionTom Paine said all major events in Bristol require attendees to have a Covid pass, which can be accessed via the NHS app.

The organisers of two major music events taking place in Bristol this weekend say they are feeling "a mixture of excitement and anxiety" ahead of gates opening.

Around 60,000 people will descend on Clifton Downs across three days for Idles' homecoming show, followed by Love Saves the Day festival.

Ticket holders will have to demonstrate proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, or proof of natural immunity.

But how do you plan such a major event during a global pandemic?

Tom Paine, founder of Team Love, which is running both events, said it had been "really, really tricky".

"It's a mixture of excitement and anxiety. It's been a really long 18 months of not doing what we do. It just feels amazing that we're back at it and everyone is going for it and committed."

image sourceAFP
image captionLove Saves the Day organiser Tom Paine said "It feels like we have all got to get on with life now and we've just got to make it as safe as possible"

While many major events, such as Glastonbury and Boomtown Fair, decided to cancel this year's events due to uncertainty around Covid restrictions, a large number managed to pull it off.

Boardmasters and Latitude both happened earlier in the summer but each has been potentially linked to thousands of cases of the virus.

Boardmasters faced criticism after almost 5000 coronavirus cases were linked to the 50,000 capacity event in August.

Mitigating risk

So how do you ensure that does not happen again?

Mr Paine said health and safety is one of the most important things he does.

"Our job as events organisers is basically risk assessments. That's what 90% of our time is spent on.

image sourceMike Massarro
image captionThe shows on The Downs are not camping festivals and it's hoped this will reduce any risk of spreading Covid

"We're really well-versed at looking at what the risks are and planning accordingly and mitigating it, so while Covid is another risk, it's just that - another risk."

He said all major events in Bristol require attendees to have a Covid pass, which can be accessed via the NHS app.

Both events have been planned with more space, extra toilets, hand sanitising stations and signage encouraging people to wear masks when queuing.

Onsite staff will also take lateral flow tests every two days, while working in better ventilated spaces than usual.

"So there's all these extra considerations we've had to put in to make people feel safe.

"Psychologically, people are returning to this at different speeds. Some people are understandably still quite anxious, so you've got to try to cater for everyone," said Mr Paine.

image sourceGetty Images
image captionIdles will play to their biggest crowd since before the pandemic when they headline a show at Bristol's Clifton Downs

For the artists, there's no question that they cannot wait to return. The past year has not just been a financial hit, but a complete change in lifestyle for musicians and their fans.

Idles guitarist Mark Bowen said their headline show on the Downs is "what we've been waiting two years for. Everyone where they belong, in a big field screaming together".

'Conflicted'

But how are fans feeling about the potential Covid risk?

Amber Vanstone, 36, from Bristol, was a keen gig-goer pre-pandemic, but said she won't be going to a gig or festival any time soon.

"I don't feel ready yet, after a year and a half of not socialising in large groups to be in a situation with so many people that I don't know all mixing together.

"I feel really conflicted as I have the urge, need and want to dance and feel free but feel I have a lot of social anxiety that I didn't have before Covid."

image sourceAmber Vanstone
image captionAmber Vanstone said she needs a few more months to adjust to life going back to "normal" with the hope that Covid cases will be more under control by then

But Bristolian Abi Ward, 27, is going to both of the Downs events and can't wait to be back in the crowds.

"I've been a bit sad about it over the last year so I am buzzing to get back to a festival."

She said some music friends had recently contracted Covid after returning from a tour.

"So it is still rife. I am a bit worried about it but I'm going to continue to wear a mask when going to the toilet and stuff.

"A little bit of apprehension but other than that I'm very excited to be back bumbling around in a field drinking tinnies and being around other like-minded people," she said.

image sourceAbi Ward
image captionAbi Ward said a festival is "one of those things you don't realise you miss until it's gone"

Ripping up plans

Mr Paine described the past year-and-a-half as "like trying to build foundations in quicksand".

"Just when you think things are looking positive they look worse again and just when you think things are never going to get better there's some positivity.

"12-14 months ago we were writing down plans every week and by the end of the week having to rip them up and throw them away and start again. Just trying to work in that world was mentally really tough."

He sits on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee's festivals and events working group, which he described as "a really positive collaboration, a sharing of information, a sharing of plans and feedback."

image sourceMike Massaro
image captionFans will enjoy a range of emerging artists alongside the bigger names

"We're confident that it's as safe as it can possibly be," he added.

Team Love decided to book almost all British acts for Love Saves the Day because of concerns around quarantine rules, creating opportunities for home-grown artists.

One of the main stages will focus on Bristol-based rappers and producers.

"We think it's something the city does really well but it's not getting a lot of acknowledgement outside of the city. So we were like, let's just try and support them," he said.

image sourceTKorStretch
image captionBristol rapper TKorStretch said he attends festivals most years and is so glad they have returned

'So much emotion'

TKOrStretch is one of those up-and-coming artists. He said he was "buzzing" to get back to a festival.

"So much emotion will be running through my body; happy, excited, nervous. I'm gonna embrace them all and give the best performance I can!" he said.

2,000 NHS workers will be enjoying the Idles show for free as a way of thanking them for their "selfless commitment" during the pandemic.

"In the spirit of acting locally, this is what we can do to show our love and thanks to them," added Mr Paine.

