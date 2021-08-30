BBC News

M32 motorway near Bristol closed for hours after serious crash

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe M32 has been closed southbound between junction one for Hambrook and junction two for Eastville

A section of motorway has been closed since the early hours of Monday morning following a crash.

The M32 has been closed southbound between junctions one and two, approaching Bristol city centre, since about 02:30 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation was under way into a "serious single-vehicle collision".

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning and diversions are in place.

