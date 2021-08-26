Idles repay Bristol venue with two intimate shows
By Steve Mellen
BBC News
- Published
Idles returned to the venue where they started out for two intimate gigs by way of a thank you for its support.
The Mercury Prize-nominated punk band went back to their roots and played at the 140-capacity Louisiana in their home city of Bristol on Monday and Tuesday.
The band, whose last album went to No 1, will play a huge outdoor gig in the city on Friday.
Louisiana manager Mig Schillache said the band were "like family" to him.
He said the demand for tickets to see Idles back at one of the venues they played in their early days was such that someone had offered him £500 for a ticket.
"We were inundated with requests, but I couldn't take the money. It wouldn't have been right," he said.
Idles lead singer Joe Talbot worked at The Louisiana for four years, pouring pints behind the bar.
"I think it was a really good place for him to work, because he got to know a lot of other bands and people from the industry," said Mr Schillache.
"We're not some sort of corporate place, we're family-run and there's a real community here."
Idles followed in the footsteps of acts such as MUSE, Coldplay and Amy Winehouse, who all played at The Louisiana before making it big.
"It became a bit of a second home for them [Idles] I think," said Mr Schillache.
"For these two gigs this week they could have played anywhere in the city but they chose to come here.
"In a way it was like them repaying us, if that makes sense. That's typical of them, they've always been very supportive of the Bristol music scene."
Mr Schillache said the band "loved" playing a small venue again, as did the ticket holders at the two concerts, which were held in partnership with Bristol label Friendly Records.
"For those people who were lucky enough to have a ticket, they'll probably never see Idles in a 140-capacity venue ever again," he said.
"They were special nights."
