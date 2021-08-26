Man treated after accidentally making chlorine gas
- Published
A man sustained chemical injuries after accidentally inhaling chlorine gas from household cleaning products that had been mixed together.
Emergency services attended Weston Road in Long Ashton in Bristol at 00:16 BST to treat the man.
Firefighters found the gas had been produced following the mixture of bleach and lime scale remover.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service has put out a warning against mixing cleaning products.
The man was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used gas monitors and ventilation fans to remove the substance and make the property safe.
It comes after a cleaner was treated by paramedics after mixing bleach and descaler to clean a dishwasher in Somerset.
'Never mix products'
A fire service spokeswoman said similar incidents were "rare" but are dangerous.
"Household cleaning products do pose a risk when used incorrectly," she said.
"We would advise residents to never mix cleaning products unless it is stated as safe to do so by the manufacturer.
"Certain products, which are safe when used alone, can sometimes cause toxic fumes or chemical reactions when mixed."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk