West Country events ready to welcome back Bank Holiday visitors
- Published
Events and festivals are being held across the West Country during the first Bank Holiday weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
Although the relaxation has allowed more events to take place, Covid uncertainty caused many to be postponed to 2022 and others to be adapted.
Bath and West Country Festival, Gloucester Goes Retro and a unique football match in Bourton-on-the-Water are among those taking place.
Here's a look at what's in store.
The Bath and West Country Festival in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, is expected to welcome around 30,000 visitors throughout the weekend, just under a third of the number that the cancelled Bath and West Show would normally attract.
Head of shows Andy Lyons said planning the festival had been challenging and admitted there were times when he didn't think it would go ahead.
"It's not the Royal Bath & West Show, we were unable to do that because when planning started we had no idea if it would run. Other shows earlier in the year were cancelled because they couldn't get sponsors or trade stands," he said.
"We sat down with a piece of paper and calculator and said 'what do we need to make this work? Every time the Prime Minister spoke we didn't know what would happen.
"One thing you have to do in the events industry is have confidence in yourself that we will make this work. 'Hold your nerve' has been shouted across the office a few times," he added.
Gloucester Goes Retro is making a return this year after Covid forced a postponement in 2020. The city will invite visitors to take a step back in time with classic cars, music, clothing and events on Saturday.
Each of the city's historic gate streets will have different theme, with Westgate Street taking a wander through the roaring 20s to the war years, Northgate Street setting-up in the 1950s, Eastgate Street in the 60s and Southgate Street the 1970s and 1980s.
The Docks will host an event to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River, along with classic vehicles, music and a full-scale replica Spitfire as a backdrop.
Organiser Colin Organ said the festival provided a boost for the entire city.
"People come into the city and rather than just looking at the festival and going away again they stop which is good for businesses and everything else because they're spending money in the city," he said.
"There are other classic car shows and other festivals but what I wanted to do was join it all together so we could showcase the city because despite criticism we have a great city here.
"The whole idea is to give a boost to the heart of the city," he added.
Elsewhere in Gloucestershire, a unique tradition said to go back over a century is taking place on Monday, when the Bourton-on-the-Water river football match returns.
The event traditionally takes place between Bourton Rovers Football Club's first and second teams but Covid has led to some changes during the past couple of years.
"We've got to keep it going. Last year during Covid we had a 7am kick-off and played just five minutes each way," said organiser Matt Winter.
The game sees goalposts placed in the shallow waters of the River Windrush with the teams battling each other, as well as the challenge of trying to play football in chilly, ankle-deep water.
"It's absolutely crazy. We play proper football rules and just get soaking wet. It's very hard as you've got to try to tap it (the ball) up and volley but by the time you've done that you get flattened.
"This year I've put a team together and we're playing the youth team managers so there's a fun rivalry in it," he added.
Mr Winter said the tradition is said to have started around 120 years ago when drinkers in the Kingsbridge pub got bored one day and decided to stage an impromptu match in the river.
The game is kicking-off at 11:00 BST on Monday instead of it's usual 16:00 BST slot.
"I'm 49 now and I still love playing. You can just go crazy for half an hour," added Mr Winter.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk