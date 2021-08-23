Bristol Covid-19 vaccine clinic targeted by protesters set to reopen
A Covid vaccination clinic that had to close because of an anti-vaccine protest will reopen later this week.
The pop-up clinic inside Cabot Circus Shopping Centre in Bristol was shut when about 60 protesters gathered outside on Sunday afternoon.
Avon and Somerset Police said the clinic closed "for the welfare and safety of staff and patients".
In a statement, the NHS said it was "disappointed" that vaccinations had to be paused.
Some of the protesters addressed shoppers outside the clinic using a megaphone, telling them not to get the vaccine.
Avon and Somerset Police said the protest had been monitored because organisers "had chosen not to engage with officers".
"About 60 people gathered at Castle Park at about 13:00 BST and marched to Cabot Circus where they demonstrated outside a vaccination centre from about 14.30 BST," the force said.
"Both police officers and security staff were present at the clinic."
The protesters were condemned by Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire, who said it was "not acceptable" for members of the public and NHS staff to be "intimidated or harassed".
NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group, which oversees vaccination clinics in the city, said its staff had been "able to safely leave the premises and we're grateful to police and centre security for their support".
"We encourage people to check the Grab A Jab website for details of other clinics they can attend," it added.
The pop-up clinic is due to re-open to people aged 16 and over on 27 and 28 August from 11:00 to 19:00 BST.
A Cabot Circus spokesperson said: "We were aware of the planned protest in Bristol and worked closely with Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council to monitor developments.
"The health and safety of our customers is of the utmost priority and additional security was provided throughout the centre."
