William Arkle: Son opens gallery to display father's work
The family of a painter whose work has been admired by Prince Charles and artist Tracy Emin has opened an art gallery to showcase his work.
Bristol artist William Arkle unexpectedly passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2018.
His son Nick Arkle and his wife Tara have since turned part of their home into a gallery to exhibit his art.
The couple said people have "burst into tears" looking at the art because "they feel William when they look at them".
They also described him as the West country's answer to William Blake who is regarded as one of the greatest contributors to English literature and art.
Born in 1924, William Arkle had trained at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol but left before he was able to finish his course.
Mr Arkle said "it was a sad moment" to have to stack and put away his father's paintings that he had grown up with so this gallery was "really important" to him.
"It has been profoundly moving experience," he said.
"When I look at them I remember which house we lived in at the time and how old I was it's nostalgic to see them."
He now has more than 300 of the paintings and art that he said had recently been commended by conceptual artist Tracey Emin.
Prince Charles also owns one of his father's paintings.
His wife, writer and art curator Tara Arkle said: "They weren't just painted to be hung on the wall - they were painted to move people.
"Somebody came to view the gallery the other day and they burst into tears.
"William invested spiritual and emotional energy into his paintings and wrote several books on his philosophy behind the paintings and people feel that."
The couple hopes to rewrite and release one of Mr Arkle's books on philosophy and his art in the future.
