Bristol youth group's shock over 'missing' Black Lives Matter fund
- Published
A black-led youth group has said it has been "shocked" after Black Lives Matter (BLM) fundraising money seemingly went missing.
An online fundraiser set up for the Bristol youth group Changing Your Mindset raised £30,000 in June 2020.
Charity workers said they have since been struggling after not receiving any money and have reported it to police.
Avon and Somerset Police has said it is investigating the incident.
Changing Your Mindset was opened as a pilot in September 2019 and was then incorporated as a business in June 2020.
The youth group supports young adults gain life skills, help with career options and mental health and wellbeing.
The spokesperson said they were overwhelmed with the amount of donations they received in the wake of the BLM movement to support their cause, adding that the young people they worked with felt "overwhelmed" and "blown away" when they were told donations had reached £30,000.
The money was set to be used to secure its running costs and on an educational trip to Africa for its young people.
But since the funds were raised, no money has been received.
"We don't know exactly where the money went we're just aware that it's not there anymore."
They said the young people they work with have been "shocked" and "disappointed" at the news.
'Reported to police'
The youth group's directors said they acted by formally requesting the money to be transferred within 14 days and then escalated the matter to police as no money came back.
"We were concerned enough to report to the police," they added.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson has said: "Enquiries are continuing following an allegation of theft.
"A female in her 20s was arrested on 12 July and was subsequently released under investigation."
The youth group has since postponed its trip to Africa.
"It has been a big struggle with people continuing to keep the business running on a voluntary basis.
"It's also caused myself, my co-director and my mentors many sleepless nights," the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk