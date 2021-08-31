Geronimo the alpaca: Defra officials arrive at farm
Defra officials have arrived at the farm of an alpaca facing a destruction order.
Police officers are also at the scene on Helen Macdonald's farm in Wickwar, near Bristol.
Geronimo twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered him to be euthanised.
Ms Macdonald disputed the results and mounted court challenges to save him before Defra's 4 September deadline.
Geronimo timeline
- Geronimo is brought to England from New Zealand in August 2017 by his owner Helen Macdonald
- The alpaca twice tests positive for bovine tuberculosis in August and November that year
- He is put into isolation away from the rest of the herd at the farm in Wickwar
- The government applies for a court order in July 2018 to have him destroyed
- Geronimo is given a stay of execution, with a deadline of the end of August for his slaughter
- Ms Macdonald seeks a judicial review claiming new evidence shows the animal is healthy, marking the start of a series of lengthy legal battles
- In November, Ms Macdonald wins the right to a review at the High Court in London
- A hearing gets under way in March 2019 and Ms Macdonald claims government experts relied on "flawed science"
- The case is dismissed in July 2019
- Ms Macdonald starts an appeal and an order is made preventing Geronimo's death pending the application
- She takes out an emergency injunction to delay a warrant to cull the animal before an appeal hearing on 29 July 2021
- The case is once again dismissed. A judge agrees to delay the start of a second execution warrant until 5 August, which is later extended to 4 September
