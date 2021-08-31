Geronimo the alpaca: Defra officials lead animal away from farm
- Published
An alpaca at the centre of a legal fight after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis has been led away by Defra officials.
Police officers accompanied Defra staff, dressed in overalls, goggles and masks as they entered Helen Macdonald's farm in Wickwar, near Bristol.
Defra ordered Geronimo to be euthanised after the positive tests.
Ms Macdonald disputed the results and mounted court challenges to save him before Defra's 4 September deadline.
Police entered Geronimo's pen soon after arrival just before 11:00 BST with the scene broadcast on an online live feed of the enclosure.
After about 20 minutes, the black alpaca was loaded into a trailer, which then left the scene under a police escort, with a number of protesters watching on.
DEFRA have arrived! We are asking once again for an urgent meeting with George Eustice. Please don’t execute Geronimo.— helen macdonald (@alpacapower) August 31, 2021
A police spokesman confirmed that officers were at the farm to support Defra officials.
"We'll always support our partner agencies to carry out their lawful duties, and our role is to prevent a breach of the peace and to ensure public safety is protected," he added.
Geronimo timeline
- Geronimo is brought to England from New Zealand in August 2017 by his owner Helen Macdonald
- The alpaca twice tests positive for bovine tuberculosis in August and November that year
- He is put into isolation away from the rest of the herd at the farm in Wickwar
- The government applies for a court order in July 2018 to have him destroyed
- Geronimo is given a stay of execution, with a deadline of the end of August for his slaughter
- Ms Macdonald seeks a judicial review claiming new evidence shows the animal is healthy, marking the start of a series of lengthy legal battles
- In November, Ms Macdonald wins the right to a review at the High Court in London
- A hearing gets under way in March 2019 and Ms Macdonald claims government experts relied on "flawed science"
- The case is dismissed in July 2019
- Ms Macdonald starts an appeal and an order is made preventing Geronimo's death pending the application
- She takes out an emergency injunction to delay a warrant to cull the animal before an appeal hearing on 29 July 2021
- The case is once again dismissed. A judge agrees to delay the start of a second execution warrant until 5 August, which is later extended to 4 September
