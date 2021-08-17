Fat boa constrictor found in Lawrence Weston, Bristol
- Published
An 8ft (2.4m) boa constrictor has been found close to some bins on the outskirts of Bristol.
A member of the public contacted the police after finding the snake in Long Cross in the suburb of Lawrence Weston.
The RSPCA, which is now caring for the reptile, said it was trying to establish how it came to be in the waste area.
It said the animal was in a poor condition, had lots of scars and was very overweight.
Boa constrictors, which kill their prey by crushing them, are usually found in South America and the Caribbean, but after often kept as pets in other countries.
RSPCA rescue officer Clara Scully urged anyone with information to contact the charity about the snake found in Lawrence Weston.
"The condition of this poor boa constrictor concerned the vet who carried out an examination," she said.
"A specialist facility is now kindly caring for it and a home will be found once the snake regains health condition.
"Anyone who recognises this snake or thinks they may know more about where it came from should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018."
The RSPCA said because boa constrictors were not native to the UK, they need to be kept in heated environments to regulate their body temperature, and often people buy them as pets without realising the challenges they can present.
"Animals may become aggressive, grow very large, live for a long time or require a licence or paperwork to be legally kept or sold," said the charity.
"Without proper care exotic animals can suffer from serious diseases and, in severe cases or if left untreated, they can die."