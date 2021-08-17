BBC News

SWX arson: Man arrested in connection with Bristol club fire

Published
image captionThe fire caused extensive damage to the city centre venue

A man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a popular nightclub.

The 28-year-old is in police custody following an investigation into the fire at SWX on Nelson Street in Bristol.

The nightclub was days away from re-opening when it was set on fire at about 02:35 BST on 13 July.

The arrest follows a CCTV appeal issued earlier this month as part of the police investigation.

