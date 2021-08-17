Bristol Christmas Market returns after year off due to Covid-19
A major city centre Christmas market is to go ahead after a year off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A planning application has been sent to Bristol City Council to run the annual German-themed market in the streets of Broadmead.
The market will run from 5 November to 23 December.
Organisers of the annual Christmas market in neighbouring Bath have already said their event will go ahead this year.
Running from the centre of Broadmead to the junction with Horsefair, and also part of Merchant Street, the market features more than 50 stalls selling food, drink and gifts.
An eight-metre-high Christmas tree, which has previously been installed at the Tate Modern in London and in Bristol, is part of the plans.
