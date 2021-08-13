BBC News

Buckland St Mary: Two die in light aircraft crash

image source
image captionA police cordon at the scene near Buckland St Mary is expected to remain in place into the weekend

Two people have died in a plane crash near a village in Somerset.

The light aircraft came down at about 10:27 BST on Thursday on farmland near Buckland St Mary, police said.

A male and a female on board both died in the crash. Formal identification has yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.

Supt Paul Wigginton said: "This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives," adding it was too early to give further details.

South Western Ambulance Service sent a number of medics, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.

A police cordon is expected to remain in place into the weekend.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed on Thursday and has deployed a team of investigators.

It is leading on the crash investigation and members of the public are urged not to attend the scene.

