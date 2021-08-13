Somerset mum creates dream prom for child with rare disease
A mother organised a school prom for her daughter to experience before she was treated for a rare bone disease.
Kayleigh organised the Weston-Super-Mare school event on Thursday because the school prom in July was cancelled when so-called Freedom Day was delayed.
While treating a hip fracture in March, her doctors discovered Kiera had a bone disease they said they had not encountered before.
The 16-year-old is due to visit a hospital in London for the treatment.
Kiera's condition makes her bones weak and she is due to undergo further investigations, but prom has been something she has had in her sights for many years, she said.
"Ever since I started secondary school me and my friends would always talk about it [prom] and it was one of the best things that was going to come.
"Honestly, I was so excited for it when we found out we could go."
Kiera has been given a lot of pain relief medication since March.
Kayleigh said on top of the symptoms of her daughter's "mystery" disease there had been further complications with her health.
"[With] the amount of pain relief that she's been on she has ended up getting a stomach ulcer and a septic kidney infection," she said.
"I'm so proud of her to carry on following her dreams even now."
