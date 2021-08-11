Bristol Seven Saints mural ruined after falling from house
Residents have said they are "saddened" after a mural on the side of a house dedicated to a racial equality hero collapsed onto a public footpath.
Avon Fire and Rescue attended the incident on Byron Street in St Pauls in Bristol at 18:38 BST to ensure no was hurt.
They said they "sadly" had to remove the rest of the mural, that celebrated activist Roy Hackett, for safety.
Bristol City Council officers are investigating how it happened.
Bristol City Council said it does not own the building and has sent in a team from Bristol waste to clear the area.
The mural was one of the Seven Saints of St Pauls, that honoured people who shaped Bristol's black community on prominent walls around the St Pauls area of the city.
Nahid Arama who has been a tenant in the house for the last year said she was really "saddened" to see it on the floor when she came home: "I don't know how it happened, everyone in the street has been asking me how it happened and I want to know what's going to be done to fix it.
"The mural is really important to me and the community and it makes me really happy to see it everyday, but now it's gone.
"I feel very sad and very upset, I need it back, we all need it back."
Roy Hackett was a civil rights campaigner in the 1963 Bristol bus boycott.
The artist behind the murals, Michelle Curtis said the idea was to celebrate their legacy.
