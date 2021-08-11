Forest of Dean farmer jailed after sheep found dead
A farmer who showed a "flagrant disregard" for animal welfare has been jailed.
Keith Barber of Joys Green, Gloucestershire, admitted to causing unnecessary suffering after a sheep was found dead at his farm.
Barber admitted to five charges that included animal neglect and failure to safely dispose of animal carcasses.
The 72-year-old has been banned from keeping animals indefinitely - with the exception of his pet dog.
A previous suspended jail sentence for animal welfare offences was triggered as part the sentence given at Cirencester Magistrates Court on 11 August.
Barber had previously been disqualified from keeping pigs and cattle after being convicted of eight animal welfare offences in 2019 when he was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
The court was told Barber showed a "flagrant disregard for animal welfare and court orders".
On 19 December 2019, trading standards officers visited the farm as part of an investigation into allegations that Barber was caring for cattle in breach of his disqualification.
He subsequently admitted breaching this disqualification and in March 2020 was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.
At the same time, officers discovered in a shed at the farm an extremely thin dead sheep on a bed of wet muck alongside two other live sheep, which were showing signs of sheep scab.
Barber was convicted with neglect of the sheep on 7 June.
Forest of Dean District councillor Nicky Packer said: "We must do all we can to prevent animals being subjected to such neglect."
