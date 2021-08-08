Freewheelers blood bike charity recognised for 30 years' service
A charity that transports blood and medicines around the region by motorbike has been recognised for 30 years of vital service.
Freewheelers, also known as Blood Bikes, works across Bristol, Bath, Somerset and Wiltshire.
It is the first blood bike group to be awarded a service medal - similar to those given to people in the forces.
Melanie Rowbottom, the service's chair, said it had brought an extra sense of pride to the riders.
The Blood Bike Emergency Voluntary Service Medal will be presented to volunteers by the Queen's official representative for Bristol, the Lord-Lieutenant Peaches Golding OBE.
Founded in 1990, the charity's slogan is "Riding for Life", which it says describes its operation perfectly as they play their part in saving lives.
Ms Rowbottom, who has volunteered with the charity for 15 years, said: "It's great for the charity and the members to be recognised for 30 years of service.
"Because we support all the emergency services, and in recognition of the Queen's upcoming Platinum jubilee, they agreed we could have a dedicated blood bike service medal equivalent created.
"We're the first blood bike group in the country to have been awarded the medal, so there is a sense of pride with it and knowing all the good that the volunteers have put back into the community."
Due to an increase in volunteers during the pandemic, the charity was able to operate 24/7 - something it had not previously been able to do - helping to deliver Covid samples and urgently required PPE to NHS hospitals.
Andy Peaple, 49, from Melksham in Wiltshire, said: "It can be very challenging at 03:00 in the morning and it's raining very heavily, but you know you have a job to do, we put a smile on our face and complete the job and know it is done.
"We have long distances, short distance, relays across the country if we need to with other teams, but we all help each other and that is the point."
