Bristol man found guilty of two rapes jailed for 13 years
- Published
A man has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of two counts of rape.
Ghulam Mustapha, of Fishponds, Bristol, was convicted by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
The 48-year-old carried out the assaults on a woman in October, knowing she had undergone an operation earlier that day, the court heard.
In a statement read out in court, she said Mustapha had "destroyed" her life and that she suffered flashbacks.
Avon and Somerset Police investigating officer, Det Con James Claridge, said Mustapha was aware the woman was recovering from an operation when he carried out the assaults.
She required hospital treatment having experienced what she described as excruciating pain.
"Mustapha put his own sexual desires above the welfare of his victim, forcing himself on her despite knowing she was recovering from a major operation," said Det Con Claridge.
"As well as the physical pain he caused, he also inflicted significant emotional trauma on her which she is still coming to terms with," he added.
"We continue to provide her with access to specialist support services and hope today's sentence brings her some comfort."
He commended the woman's courage and bravery throughout the investigation.
Sentencing Mustapha, His Honour Judge Ambrose said the victim had been left with "terrible effects" from the attacks.
