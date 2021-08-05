DJ Derek: Mural celebrates legend of Bristol's music scene
Street artists have painted a mural celebrating the life of a legendary figure of a city's music scene.
The design is in tribute to Derek Serpell-Morris, known as DJ Derek, who began his career as a reggae DJ in Bristol in 1970.
He left his job as an accountant to become a DJ and an iconic city figure, playing at festivals including Glastonbury, before his death aged 73.
The mural appears on the side of a home in Eastville, Bristol, near the M32.
"Everyone in Bristol seems to have their own story about Derek, which is amazing," said Jonathan Savage, project coordinator.
Mr Savage said that Mr Serpell-Morris was all about unity and diversity, which is what the mural aims to represent.
"Derek was a white guy playing black music and he ingratiated himself into the black community and we want to spread that message and do a really positive thing for Bristol," he said.
Street artists Hazardone, Inkie, Zed in the Cloud & KOSC have collaborated on the mural, which depicts Mr Serpell-Morris' face along with the crowds dancing and items which figured prominently in his life.
"We've got a minidisc player, a bus and pint of real ale and that's basically because Derek was known for djing on his minidiscs, he travelled the country on his bus pass and had a real love of real ale," Mr Savage said.
"We wanted to make sure we celebrated and brought his musical tastes in and that's why we've gone with the red, gold and green for the background."
Mr Serpell-Morris gave up his job as a senior accountant at Fry's chocolate to spend more time as a reggae DJ.
He went missing in 2015 and his body was found the following year after a high-profile campaign to find him.
"We feel enough time has probably passed since Derek's disappearance that it's the time to really tell his story. We wanted to bring some happiness and joy," Mr Savage added.
