Idles to give 2,000 free Bristol concert tickets to NHS staff
- Published
Idles are giving away 2,000 tickets to NHS workers to thank them for their "selfless commitment" during the pandemic.
The Bristol band will play to thousands of fans on Clifton Down in September.
NHS workers in the city and surrounding area will be sent an e-mail this week offering them tickets to the event.
Tom Paine, from concert promoters Team Love, said Idles lead singer Joe Talbot was a "vocal and steadfast supporter" of the NHS.
Team Love are partnering with fellow promoters Simple Things to send out the tickets.
Mr Paine said: "It is a small gesture on our part but we really do feel like NHS workers deserve something to say thank you.
"In the spirit of acting locally, this is what we can do to show our love and thanks to them.
"We hope they would be interested in attending our show."
Idles secured their first number one album with Ultra Mono earlier this year, the release also becoming the fastest-selling vinyl album of the year.
Their show on Clifton Down, on 3 September, will be their biggest concert in their home city to date.
