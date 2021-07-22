Bristol race attack: 'I want justice not revenge'
- Published
A NHS worker left with horrific injuries in a racially aggravated attempted murder attack has said he "wants justice, not revenge".
Katungua Tjitendero, 21, who is known as K, was walking to a bus stop after his shift at Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, when a car was driven at him.
Despite four arrests, no charges have been brought for the attack on 22 July 2020 and police are appealing for information about the driver.
"It's been a horrible time," K said.
The car, a dark blue Honda Accord, was driven into K at 16:30 BST mounting the pavement on Monks Park Avenue.
Ksaid his attackers then shouted racist abuse before running away.
He suffered injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.
He was unable to walk or stand up and has been operated on three times.
"Now I'm just going through the process of trying to recover and get the justice we deserve," K said.
There have been a number of public appeals, including a £5,000 reward offered by the charity Crimestoppers.
Avon and Somerset Police has renewed its appeal to find the attacker responsible.
Det Ch Insp Mike Buck said: "The vehicle that was used in the attack wasn't registered.
"We established four people that were linked with the car and arrests were made very quickly, but the challenge we've had for the last 12 months is who was in the driving seat at the time of the attack.
"Somebody in Bristol knows who was in the driver seat, who was in the passenger seat, at the time of the attack. These guys really do not deserve your protection. So do the right thing, get justice for K and come forward and speak to my team."
To celebrate the progress in K's physical recovery, he and his family spoke to the staff who treated him at Southmead Hospital and thanked them.
Maria Kane, chief executive of North Bristol NHS Trust, said: "K is one of us, he and his mother both work at North Bristol NHS Trust and they are very much part of our family, so when we heard about what happened it hit everyone extremely hard.
"One year on, his colleagues are reminded of the horrific attack on their friend and are disheartened that those responsible still haven't been caught."
K and his family are being supported by the charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality.
One of its directors Alex Raikes said: "The physical injury may have healed to some extent but the emotional toil has been huge.
"What is making things so much worse is that despite such a horrific racist attack in broad daylight that so nearly took K's life, his attackers are not brought to justice.
"They remain at large and, given the brutality of this cold-hearted assault, they could strike again and may well be harming others."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk