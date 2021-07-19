Bristol Mayor: Lifting Covid restrictions creates 'perfect storm'
A city is in the midst of a "perfect storm" as most Covid restrictions are lifted, its mayor says.
Marvin Rees says he is concerned about the "precarious position" in Bristol, where cases are at their highest level since the pandemic began.
He added: "We have to take our city into our own hands and continue with that behaviour that keeps ourselves, our families and our communities safe."
The Prime Minister has said it is the "right moment" to ease restrictions.
The number of cases of coronavirus in Bristol is the highest it has ever been with 672 per 100,000, well above the rate for England overall of 425. It currently has the 24th highest rate in England.
Mr Rees said: "We're concerned at the way the national approach has been taken... in Bristol we are facing what someone has described as a perfect storm, our numbers are going up, the national restrictions are being loosened at the same time, and we have people moving about so much more which creates the conditions for the virus to transmit.
"We are asking people in Bristol to continue to presume to wear a face covering... continue to keep your distance, keep up with the personal hygiene, hand washing, and if possible meet in open spaces, and if meeting indoors, meet in well-ventilated places."
Face coverings are still recommended in some spaces, but are not now required by law.
There are no limits on how many people can meet or attend events, nightclubs reopened at midnight, and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants.
James Haggart, managing director of Lakota nightclub in Stokes Croft, Bristol, which had its first night back on Sunday night, says he is relieved events are going ahead again.
"There have certainly been times we had no idea how long it was going to take [until we could reopen]," he added.
"I don't think we can ignore that case numbers in Bristol are rising, although the death rate is low, it is still a concern so we need to do everything we can to stop that rising any higher."
Mr Haggart said that everyone who attended last night was asked to take a lateral flow test or have a NHS pass for admission and that staff are continuing to wear face masks.
As Covid cases continue to rise, the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG has also published an open letter reminding people of the pressure on the health service.
It is urging residents to continue to wear face coverings, book their vaccinations and use the right NHS service for any medical needs.
