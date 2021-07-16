Ex-prison officer in court over abuse charges
A former prison officer accused of abusing inmates at a former juvenile detention centre has appeared in court.
Patrick Devaney, 79, of County Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier.
He is charged with one count of misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault against a boy under the age of 16.
The offences allegedly took place at Eastwood Park, in South Gloucestershire.
The abuse allegedly happened between June 1970 and August 1983.
Judge Martin Picton has adjourned the case for a hearing to take place on 10 December.
A trial, estimated to take between six and seven weeks, has been scheduled from 9 May 2022.
Mr Devaney, who attended the hearing in person, was released on unconditional bail.
