Project in Bristol helps Muslim women take up swimming
A former Sudanese swimming champion is leading a project to encourage more ethnic minority women to take to the water.
Wafa Suliman is working with Open Minds Active to teach more Muslim women to swim and break down barriers that can prevent them taking part.
She said when she came to Bristol there were not many places for Muslim women with a hijab to swim.
The project culminated in a surfing session at The Wave in the city.
Women taking part in the project said it can often be difficult for them to know where to swim, with many saying they would never have dreamt of going swimming, let alone outdoors in lakes or rivers.
They have been having sessions with an instructor at the artificial surfing venue.
Barriers which have stopped them taking part in the sport include finding facilities that are culturally appropriate, with changing rooms and shower facilities often open plan and pools open to public viewing.
The need to wear a hijab and clothing that covers the whole body, as well as a lack of female-only sessions, were also challenges to participation, Swim England said.
Ms Suliman said: "I have been swimming in my country all my life, but when I came to Bristol I didn't know where to go.
"There aren't many places for Muslim women with a hijab to go and it was difficult."
She has been working with Open Minds Active for the past three months on the project.
Surfing at The Wave, Ms Suliman added: "It's been my first time ever to try a wave, which is so exciting. I've been swimming all my life, but not in waves...just swimming around in the river.
"Now I'm trying all the different lakes, swimming pools, and to have the opportunity to still wear my hijab and try this, is amazing."
