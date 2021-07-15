Dragon's Den: Mum's life saving courses win investment
A woman who set up a company teaching first aid after her brother died following a cardiac arrest has won the backing of a Dragon's Den investor.
Kate Ball lost her brother, Matt Cooper, who had a heart condition, 18 years ago, at the age of 22.
"The underlying thing for me was that really everyone should know how to do CPR," she said.
The mother-of-six started the business on her kitchen table, in Bristol, creating first aid guides and kits.
With the help of a school friend, the 42-year-old launched the first of her classes in the city where she and her brother grew up.
Her company, Mini First Aid runs courses for parents, carers and schoolchildren in 70 areas across the UK.
One of the courses teaches parents how to do CPR and other life saving skills on babies and young children.
Mrs Ball and her husband, who now live in Leeds, decided to seek further investment by appearing on the BBC One Show Dragon's Den.
Four of her children demonstrated life saving techniques, helping the family win over dragon Sara Davies, who offered £50,000 for a 20% share in the company.
Mrs Ball said: "It was like pinch us, we've done it. The kids were jumping up and down. We could hear them as we came out of the lift.
"If somebody had said to me seven years ago you'll have 70 franchises and you're going to be on national telly talking about your business then I'd have said absolutely no way but I think my brother would be proud."
She hopes that with the help of Ms Davies she can expand the business and train up more instructors.
