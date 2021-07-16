Tribute to ‘inspiring’ Bristol Harbour worker of 40 years
- Published
Harbour dock cranes have been lowered and crossed in tribute to an "inspiring" harbour worker of 40 years.
Andy King, who worked as a curator for the Bristol M Shed museum and the Bristol Industrial Museum, had cancer and died on Monday.
He also serviced the historical cranes in the dock and looked after the Bristol Harbour.
His colleague Rob Salvidge said Mr King was the reason the harbour is an "iconic" place to visit.
Workers from the M Shed lowered and crossed the jibs of two of the four waterfront cranes in Mr King's honour this week.
Today we lowered and crossed the jibs on two of our cranes in honour of our dear friend and colleague, Andy King who sadly passed away on Monday.— M Shed (@mshedbristol) July 14, 2021
We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/yVTOCpqzz4
An M Shed spokesperson said: "We are heartbroken.
"Andy joined the curatorial team 40 years ago and became known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of Bristol's history. "
When he retired from being a curator in March, the M Shed surprised him with the opportunity to pilot the Mayflower tug once more around the city docks.
"He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all those whose lives he enriched," they added.
'Truly lovely man'
During the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Mr King organised for the Bristol Harbour fire fighting boat, the Pyronaut, to join the celebrations.
Mr Salvidge said: "He is why the harbour, as a whole project, kind of works, as this sort of sustainable entity.
"[That's] why it's so iconic and why people love it so much, because he's got that fantastic depth of history and yet he's very real and excited and inspiring for new people and kids."
In 2019 Mr King volunteered in his spare time at the BS3 Repair Cafe to pass on his knowledge and passion in his "mission to help people understand how things work".
Cafe manager Stef Brammer said: "He was just always calm and pleasant - and an ace repairer.
"While he repaired, he explained what he was doing and often helped the other repairers solve a problem.
"He was a truly lovely man."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk