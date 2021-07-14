Girl, 7, dies after bike collides with lorry on A338 in Wiltshire
- Published
A seven-year-old girl who was riding her bike has died after a collision with a lorry, police have said.
The incident happened on the A338 Church Street in Collingbourne Ducis, Wiltshire, on Tuesday evening.
The girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital for treatment but died a short time later.
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. Police said no arrests have been made and the lorry driver remained on the scene.
The road was closed for more than eight hours.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.