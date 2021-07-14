Bristol mayor's sadness at racism towards England players
Europe's first black elected mayor has said his "lack of surprise" after black England football players received racist abuse left him "saddened".
Footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on social media after missing penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the abuse raised questions that are "very real and very raw" for diverse cities.
"This is a learning moment if we choose to take it," he said.
Speaking at a Bristol City Council cabinet meeting, Mr Rees congratulated the team for their performance, but said he knew the racist abuse was coming, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Unfortunately, I do also have to register my sadness, not only at what happened, but the sadness I felt at my lack of surprise at the reaction after the three black players missed the penalties," he said.
"There is a deeper question to be asked here about to what extent are the things being said and done towards the three players and beyond actually tapped into something deeper in the country."
Writing in a blog, Mr Rees added that a sense of "belonging" was precarious for people of African and Asian heritage.
"It [the abuse] sends a message that there is an element of belonging in England that must be earned, maintained and then validated by people whose belonging is an unquestionable birth right," he said.
"We have to ask honestly, as a nation, to what extent the backlash we are witnessing is the expression of a hateful culture held by a few mindless individuals, or to what extent its origins are to be found somewhere deeper in our national soul."
There has been condemnation of the abuse suffered by footballers, which also saw a mural of Rashford defaced following England's defeat to Italy on Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said "it will not be tolerated".
