Fire breaks out at SWX nightclub in Bristol
A large fire has broken out at a nightclub during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Avon Fire and Rescue said 11 crews are putting out the blaze at the four-storey SWX nightclub on Nelson Street in Bristol.
Road closures are in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.
The club said it would be re-opening as normal on 19 July after the government's announcement confirming all restrictions would be lifted.
