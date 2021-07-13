Recycled plastic boat goes on plastic trawl in Bristol harbour
A boat made from recycled plastic is running plastic fishing trips to clear polluted waterways of rubbish and demonstrate the value of recycling.
Plastic recovered from Bristol's harbour using the Seacycler punt boat will be turned into more boats with the same aim.
Its creators hope it will help educate people about the impact of litter.
About 1,000 rivers worldwide are the source of 80% of the oceans' plastic pollution, a study suggests.
The punt was donated to Bristol-based education consultants Sustainable Hive to help educate pupils and businesses.
Jack Hodgkiss, who helped to launch the project, said on the plastic fishing trips people would be able to see for themselves what are the most commonly littered items in the harbour.
"A lot of the time people are dropping things in the city and not realising that that could find its way into the harbours and then rivers and then the ocean," he said.
"This project has taken that harm and showed how it can turn it into a positive, showing that these items can be recycled into something useful because there is value in recycling."
An estimated 99% of the Seacycler is made from plaswood, a polymer material made from recycled single-use plastic.
James Pitcher, who helped to fund the project, said: "Seacycler will not only provide young people in Bristol with the opportunity to learn about some of the challenges we face, but also give them the opportunity to play their part and help keep our waterways clean."
Environmental organisation Hubbub and educational consultants Sustainable Hive are looking to expand the project with further funding.
