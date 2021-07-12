Minehead hotel converted to hostel for homeless people
- Published
A former hotel in a seaside town is being used to support homeless people who were given housing during lockdown.
The YMCA Dulverton Group bought the Gascony Hotel in Minehead, Somerset, at the end of 2020 for £720,000.
It has been converted to accommodate 18 people and aims to help them prepare for independent living when they leave.
YMCA housing manager Kate Treadaway said: "We see people from every walk of life and from every social background, it can happen to anyone."
'Big project'
The hotel on The Avenue consists of seven rooms that share living and kitchen spaces and 11 one-bedroom flats over the first and second floors.
"It's been quite a big project. We've got a couple of rooms that are suitable for people with mobility issues so we've had to widen doors and build a ramp.
"We've had to subdivide what was the old restaurant area into the cluster bedrooms," Ms Treadaway said.
It is staffed with support workers and the 11 flats will be used as a "move on" property where residents can take their first steps towards having a more permanent roof over their heads.
'I feel safe'
Ms Treadaway added: "I think everyone knows there is not enough housing available in this area, particularly supported accommodation for people who struggle to sustain a tenancy."
The first residents moved in six weeks ago from temporary accommodation at the YMCA's Beach Hotel in the town.
One resident, who did not want to give her, name said: "It's just beautiful. I was shocked when I came here and I saw my accommodation.
"I just have my ups and downs, one day I can be great and on another day so-so, but overall I feel safe here, it's lovely."
