Midsomer Norton gas power plant plans axed
Plans for a new gas power plant in Midsomer Norton have been scrapped.
Following talks with Bath and North East Somerset Council, Conrad Energy said it intended to use the site for battery storage instead.
Under the new proposal, electricity from the grid would charge hundreds of cells and release the power to customers when it was needed.
The council said the site would be capable of delivering six megawatts of electricity to the grid.
That is enough to power approximately 15,000 homes for up to two hours before the batteries would need to be recharged, making the network more resilient and controllable.
'Conrad Energy listened'
The plans for a gas power plant were approved despite dozens of objections and sparked outcry from across the political divide Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Warren, the deputy leader for climate and sustainable travel, said: "Conrad Energy have listened and have worked hard with the council to ensure that we can bring forward plans for this site that help deliver our net zero targets and respond to the concerns raised by local residents.
"It is great that we are attracting innovative new projects such as this into our area, as we are going to need many more changes in the way we produce and use energy if we are to meet our goal."
The next step is for Conrad Energy to submit a fresh planning application.
'Hugely embarrassing'
Chris Shears, its development director, said: "In an increasingly connected world which places ever growing energy demand upon our infrastructure, we are delighted to be working in partnership with Bath and North East Somerset Council to introduce an exciting new energy technology to the area which complements their net zero policy.
"A whole range of novel technologies will be required as we decarbonise the UK economy and the Midsomer Norton battery project will put the area at the forefront of the energy revolution."
Labour councillor Grant Johnson, a vocal critic of the decision to approve the plans, said the council could take no credit for Conrad Energy's good will.
He said "This has been hugely embarrassing for the administration. This flew in the face of the commitments they were supposedly championing to be carbon neutral by 2030.
"It's fantastic Conrad Energy have changed their mind. We shouldn't be at the mercy of a business making that decision because we've done the wrong thing and approved it without any scrutiny.
The council needs to learn from this."