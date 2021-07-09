Bristol fire: Speedwell building owner gets suspended sentence
A building owner has been given a suspended jail sentence for breaking fire safety regulations.
Wayne Braund admitted six charges brought against him after a fire broke out at the former Strahan and Henshaw building in Speedwell in Bristol.
The 52-year-old was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, following the fire on 31 December, 2018.
He was also fined £25,000 and ordered to pay £25,000 in costs.
Braund, of Fieldgrove Lane in Bitton, South Gloucestershire, had been charged with seven offences under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.
He pleaded guilty to six charges, including failing to carry out a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service's head of fire safety Karl Venn said he was "pleased" with the court's decision which came after two years' work by the service, which indentified several flaws in the building's fire safety.
Investigators discovered inadequate provision of fire-fighting equipment and found the fire alarm system was not properly maintained.
Mr Venn said the fire service offered advice to business and building owners on how to comply with the law.
"I would urge all business owners to revisit the advice on a regular basis to ensure you are taking the right steps to keep your premises safe" he said.
