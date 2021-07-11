Bristol family designs disability-friendly holiday campervan
A family that struggled to go away on holiday all together is designing an accessible campervan to help children with disabilities enjoy a family break.
Cali, aged seven, has a rare chromosome condition called Edwards' Syndrome that makes finding suitable accommodation for her away from home a challenge.
Her parents, Jemima and Cody from Bristol, are crowdfunding the project .
It will have a sensory area and noiseless heating system and they plan to rent it out when not in use.
The couple from Fishponds said they had enjoyed campervan holidays before they had children.
Of the babies born with Edwards' Syndrome about 13 in 100 will live beyond their first birthday, according to the NHS.
Jemima said: "We were told that she was unlikely to live more than a few weeks.
"She is medically complex but she is a very happy and very loved child."
Cali cannot walk or talk. She requires oxygen at night and is tube-fed at meal times.
"It's very difficult for families like ours to get away. We need a lot of equipment, we've got to the point where we can't go in one car if we want to stay overnight," her mother said.
The couple bought a van which they called Iris and Cody plans to convert it himself at an estimated cost of £25,000.
It will be wheelchair accessible and feature adjustable bunk beds and a larger fridge to allow for children with special diets.
"Accessibility can be in the detail," said Jemima. "We're trying to talk to lots of other families to find out what their details are, we're trying to think of everything we can."