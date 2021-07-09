Keynsham foodbank: disagreement prompts workers to resign
Published
A disagreement over how to run a foodbank has led to eight volunteers, including its founder, resigning.
Workers at Keynsham foodbank walked out claiming its "effective" operation had been "overturned" by the group's trustees.
Among those to leave is the founder Alan Hale.
The Trussel Trust, which runs the foodbank, did not comment on the complaints but thanked the volunteers for their "significant contribution".
"It is such a desperate shame that the trustees have managed to overturn a happy and effective food bank in a little over four months," said Mr Hale.
"Sadly after nine successful years where nothing was broken, as it were, the trustees had a change of chair and it seems that they wanted to change the way things were done.
"The style that was adopted by the trustees and the manner in which people were addressed was totally different," Mr Hale added.
No-confidence vote
He said the management team issued a vote of no confidence in the trustees, and some volunteers had then decided to resign as the trustees had not stepped down.
"For nine years we had been a very successful, very happy and very efficient team, with everybody doing their part and doing it extremely well," said Mr Hale.
"I am very proud of what I and the team of volunteers have achieved and I am particularly proud of having led the foodbank through the pandemic," he added.
Mr Hale was recently the subject of a complaint from a volunteer who alleged bullying and intimidation over what Mr Hale described as a "forthright" email about a work-related issue.
The complaint, which Mr Hale described as "vexatious" is being investigated by trustees.
The Trussel Trust, which runs foodbanks across the UK, including Keynsham, confirmed that a number of volunteers had resigned and that it could not comment on any complaint publicly.
"We thank all of them for their significant contribution to the work of the charity over many years," it said.
"A complaint was raised at the food bank. Our charity's values are built on dignity, respect and fairness."
