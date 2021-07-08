England party organisers in Bristol fined £10,000 after win
Organisers of a house party celebrating England's Euro 2020 win against Denmark have been handed a £10,000 fine after hundreds of people blocked a road.
More than 200 people gathered on Gloucester Road in Bristol. Police said they responded to complaints about loud music coming from two houses.
Officers issued the fine to people in one of the houses for breaching Covid rules and sound equipment was seized.
England beat Denmark to book a place in the Euro 2020 final.
It is the first time England have featured in a major tournament final since they lifted the World Cup in 1966.
The force said it was investigating whether a fine should be issued to the occupiers of the second home. The incident took place at about 11.30 BST.
Supt Mark Runacres, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the music encouraged a situation that posed a risk to the public and football fans leaving pubs and venues at the time.
"It's so positive to see the vast majority of people celebrating the incredible achievements of the England football team responsibly, but unlicensed music events cannot be tolerated," he said.
"They cause significant disruption to people living in nearby communities and put public safety at risk."
Police have put in place "well-practised plans" for the conclusion of the tournament this weekend, including high-visibility proactive patrols, to allow people to enjoy themselves safely.
"Few people have been able to attend games or socialise and watch matches together over the past year and we're not trying to stop people having fun," Supt Runacres added.
"However, we would ask the public and businesses to make sure they continue to comply with legal restrictions around COVID-19 and follow the current health advice."
