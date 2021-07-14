Bristol carers' plea for play areas for disabled adults
Disabled adults should have access to designated outdoor play areas, campaigners have said.
Full-time carer Michele Morrice said her non-verbal autistic son Declan, 28, attracts negative attention if he tries to share play equipment with children.
She has teamed up with a disability rights campaigner to petition for suitable equipment in Bristol.
Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.
Mrs Morrice, from Shirehampton, said: "To look at him, he wouldn't look any different to any other 28-year-old, he just looks like anyone else.
"When he runs into a park - people are looking. I've had somebody ask: 'Is he on drugs?'
"It can be very unkind."
She added play areas were one of the best ways to help Declan burn off energy and gave him an alternative to going for long walks all the time.
"He is absolutely stressed out in the house, he's only happy when he is outdoors," she said.
A petition she set up with Carina Andrews, from the Invisible Army project, which supports carers, already has more than 42,000 signatures.
Ms Andrews, who has herself cared for Declan, added that as he was 6ft 5in tall (1.98m), most children's play equipment was not suitable for him, except nest swings.
His lack of understanding of social constructs such as taking turns or queuing also created more difficulties when sharing space with young children, she said.
"Some carers have to apologise constantly and explain why Declan is on a tiny rocking horse when he just wants a bit of fun, he's not trying to break it," she said.
"Parents just want to be able go outside and let off steam and not have to explain their loved one is autistic - or their loved one cannot get out of their wheelchair."
Mrs Morrice estimates there are around 41,000 full-time carers to disabled adults in Bristol so there is a need for such bespoke areas.
The petition states that the council has so far offered a one hour slot at 09:00 BST on Sundays for people with additional needs in "a couple of parks", something Mrs Morrice said is not acceptable.
