Bristol mum's Grand Appeal cycle challenge in memory of baby
- Published
A mother whose baby died after seven weeks in intensive care has completed a 200km cycling challenge as part of a hospital fund-raising campaign.
Terri George's daughter Chloe was born at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol and treated for a severe heart defect.
Ms George said she wanted to thank the hospital for the care they provided and in helping to say goodbye to Chloe.
The cycle is part of the hospital's Grand Appeal which raises funds to support children and their families.
'Really connected'
Ms George was able to hold her daughter for just a few minutes after being born before she was transferred to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.
Chloe was later also treated at Bristol Children's Hospital.
"They did everything they could for her and everything they could for us as a family," said Ms George.
"They really connected with Chloe, and when the time came to say goodbye they were all there for us.
"One of the nurses even went over to the dental hospital and collected some special putty so we could make an imprint of her feet."
Ms George, a teacher, has cycled 200km (124miles) to work over the past few weeks as part of the Grand Appeal.
"It's just to and from work but I haven't got on a bike in years," she said.
"I just felt if I could do this small thing after they did so much for me, it would hopefully make a difference."
The Grand Appeal charity supports sick babies and children at the Bristol Children's Hospital and the special care baby unit at St Michael's Hospital.
